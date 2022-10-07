50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation showed that Harry T. Methvin, 76, was traveling north along Hwy 27 in a Jeep Compass when a Toyota Tundra being driven by Bret Wayne Thibodeaux, 60, of Sulphur, lost control of his vehicle along a right-hand curve in the road while traveling south. Thibodeaux’s vehicle crossed into the opposing traffic lane and struck Methvin’s Jeep head-on.

Thibodeaux received moderate injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

State Police say though Methvin was wearing his seatbelt, he received serious injuries in the crash and was transported by a medical helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. Methvin later died as a result of his injuries.

