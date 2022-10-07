Bundick Lake drawdown gate to open for repairs

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs.

The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023.

There will be a 90-day drawdown that will then be maintained for Phase 1 of the construction.

Once Phase 1 is complete, the structure will be closed to allow for a return to the pool stage. Phase 2 can be completed without a drawdown.

The project is scheduled to take a year to complete, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

For more information call 511 or visit www.511la.org.

