50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022.

Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges).

Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; trespassing.

Heather Lynnette Fry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Lynn Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; violations of protective orders.

Nicholas Dwayne Boone, 28, Westlake: Child endangerment.

Michael Wayne Lane, 41, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Jesse Noah Shell, 36, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Willie Westly Royal, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.

Casharie Mone Farve, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; broken tail lamps; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Tremaine Shante Citizen, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Billie Jo Wilson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Alex Joseph Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of an unidentifiable firearm; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart.

Sarah Nichole Proffitt, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Church celebrating 150th anniversary
Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years
High-pressure moves south Thursday, helping raise our temperatures thursday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps around into Friday before a cool front this weekend
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors
Extra-strength flu shots for seniors