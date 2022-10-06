SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022.

Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges).

Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; trespassing.

Heather Lynnette Fry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Lynn Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; violations of protective orders.

Nicholas Dwayne Boone, 28, Westlake: Child endangerment.

Michael Wayne Lane, 41, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Jesse Noah Shell, 36, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Willie Westly Royal, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy.

Casharie Mone Farve, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; broken tail lamps; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Tremaine Shante Citizen, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Billie Jo Wilson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Alex Joseph Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of an unidentifiable firearm; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart.

Sarah Nichole Proffitt, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.