“Rocking out the Spectrum” autism awarness concert tonight

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Autism Services of SWLA will be holding an autism benefit concert at Crying Eagle Brewing tonight, Oct. 6, 2022.

The fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will help raise money to furnish new homes and provide support services to local adults on the autism spectrum.

The event is free and has silent auctions and raffle prizes. Attendees can also make monetary donations to the fundraiser as well.

Crying Eagle has also said that it will be donating 10% of all beer sales tonight.

Live entertainment for the night includes:

  • Sensory Hour with Taylor Morgan from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Justin Martindale & the Backstabbers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Crying Eagle Brewing is located at 1165 E. McNeese St. in Lake Charles.

