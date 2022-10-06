50/50 Thursdays
Registration deadlines approaching to vote in Nov. 8 election

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election are quickly approaching.

Citizens must register in person or by mail by Tuesday, Oct. 11, or online by Tuesday, Oct. 18. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote and voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Voters can check their registration at GeauxVote.com or at their parish’s registrar of voters office. Ballot and polling place information can be found on the GeauxVote website and mobile app.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We have information about what is on the ballot in each parish and municipal election previews HERE.

