Reeves man sentenced to 30 years for production of child porn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Reeves man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

Raymond Fontenot, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 6.

According to evidence presented to the court, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies executing a search warrant found an Android tablet hidden in Fontenot’s bathroom.

The tablet contained child pornography, including a 2020 video depicting sexual abuse of a prepubescent girl while she was sleeping.

Fontenot admitted that he had created the video.

