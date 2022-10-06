50/50 Thursdays
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations

QuarterNorth Energy LLC
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations.

QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs will occur until Dec. 13.

The announcement comes three weeks after the Lafayette office was searched by federal investigators in reference to an offshore spill, Bloomberg reported.

