Off campus shooting leaves UL Lafayette student in critical condition, police say

Source: Lafayette Police Department Facebook
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A student attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is in critical condition following a shooting in a parking lot at an apartment near the campus.

A spokesman with the Lafayette Police Department, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, confirmed the victim was an 18-year-old student attending the university.

Lafayette Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tulane Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Several people were involved in a fight, which occurred in the parking lot.

During that fight, one of the individuals pulled out a gun and reportedly shot the victim, authorities added.

He was taken to a local hospital where his condition has been listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

