New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry has been an issue for a number of years, and when functional it has often been unreliable - but now that is all going to change.

“If you have two you wouldn’t have to wait so much, one goes to one to one side, one goes to the other so its good as far as I’m concerned because I don’t like to wait,” said local resident Jimmy Brown.

No one likes to wait, and once two new and larger ferries get running, they are expected to provide uninterrupted service for all commercial vehicles, visitors and residents.

“The ferry don’t look very big so it can’t haul very many people, also bigger trucks can’t come here I wouldn’t think because of the size of this ferry, a bigger ferry would be better and two it would be twice as good,” said Brown.

The ferries are set to be built by 2025 in hope of creating a better travel experience for all.

