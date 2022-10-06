50/50 Thursdays
McNeese holds one-on-one financial aid assistance every Thursday through November

McNeese State University
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding weekly one-on-one assistance sessions with current and prospective students to help them navigate applying for FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

The sessions will be available every Thursday in October and November from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Student Central in Chozen Hall on campus.

Students will receive help completing their application and setting up their Federal Student Aid ID.

High School students and their parents are welcome to stop by for help as well.

You can register for one of the sessions on McNeese’s website HERE.

For more information, you can call 337-475-5065.

United Way of SWLA assisting seniors with high Entergy bills
“Rocking out the Spectrum” autism awarness concert tonight
Health Headlines: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages
