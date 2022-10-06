McNeese Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys basketball season gets underway on November 7th when they welcome Champion Christian to Lake Charles, and they will be doing so with a solid foundation as they have five players returning from the 2021-22 season.

“I think our group, is as complete of a group as we’ve had in my five years here in terms of skill level and then there’s a sense of maturity with our group, and some of that is the guys that are returning” said head coach John Aiken. Aiken is entering his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, but was with McNeese for three seasons as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach.

One of the key pieces returning for the Cowboys this season is guard Zach Scott, who considered transferring away from McNeese but ultimately decided to stay, and hope to help the Cowboys improve upon their 11-22 mark from last year. “Just cause I knew that we had a chance to do something special, I think we can build off what we did last year, and I believe we can shock the world, so why not stay, why not be apart of something special” said Scott.

Another piece who returns for McNeese this year is 6′7″ forward Christian Shumate, who is entering just his sophomore year with McNeese, but is thrust into a leadership role due to the fact that he is one of the five players returning from last year. “It’s a bigger step but for me, it kind of just transfers from last year over, and even before that in high school, so I think it’s going to gel over pretty easy, I’m pretty comfortable in doing it already” said Shumate.

This season when building his team around the five returning players from last season, coach Aiken kept the phrase “D.W.W.” in the back of his mind which stands for dependable, worker, and winners, three things he wants each of his players to be.

“You’ll see on the back of the jerseys it says D.W.W., which is dependable, workers, winners, so we’ve recruited dependable guys from talking to their previous places or coaches, dependable on and off the court, guys that have a good work ethic, that had a reputation for being great workers, and then ultimately winners” said coach Aiken.

We will see if the D.W.W. mindset pays off for the Cowboys when their season gets underway on November 7th.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.