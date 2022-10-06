Man who killed real estate agent during dirt bike sale sentenced to life in Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jalen Harvey, who was found guilty of killing Joseph Vindel on the West Bank of New Orleans during a dirt bike sale, was sentenced to life in prison, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled Thurs, Oct. 6.

Jurors found Harvey guilty of first-degree murder in early September.

Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a dirt bike. (JPSO)

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says Vindel, a New Orleans area real estate agent, advertised his dirt bike’s sale through the OfferUp marketplace app. Harvey, who authorities say used a fake name and phone number on the app, responded to the advertisement with plans to use fake money to purchase the motorcycle while armed with a semiautomatic pistol. The DA says Vindel was also armed, but never chambered a round.

RELATED STORIES

Father of Joseph Vindel copes with an unimaginable loss

JPSO creates Joseph Vindel Memorial Exchange Zone

Harvey’s defense team argued that Vindel pointed his gun at their client first and that Harvey fired in self-defense.

Experts testified Vindel’s wounds were consistent with being shot in the face and then turning away defensively as Harvey continued shooting him through his front passenger’s side window.

Investigators say after the shooting, Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV to New Orleans for over an hour with his body inside. They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the SUV and drove it back to the west bank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.