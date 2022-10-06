Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different.

”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come out to the fair just to support our community and they eat at our local food vendor booths as well which is something they look forward to every year,” said Myers.

Fair food is always a big attraction, and the Lake Arthur High School dance team is hoping people stop by their table for some fresh Southwest Louisiana cooking.

”Year two for us for the food booth, and it’s a major fundraiser for our team so basically it helps to defray costs for the girls to be on the dance line,” said LAHS dance coach Elisabeth Landry.

Besides fun and food, there are also contests being held on the fair grounds. Students throughout the parish displayed their talents by creating their very own decorative school booths.

”The main thing is the last thing which they get the most points for is did you get your message across. When they look at it the judges want to know right away did you get your message across,” said Jennings City Coordinator Lin Fake.

New this year, there will be an admission fee on Friday and Saturday, but Myers says it’s to help keep everyone safe.

“This is the first year we will charge a small admission fee of $2 for anyone four and over on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 5 p.m. “It’s just helping us keep our event family oriented, it also helps with providing our security that we have throughout the event,” Myers said.

The fair will run until Oct. 8.

The school booth results can be found HERE and on the Jeff Davis Parish Fair Facebook page.

