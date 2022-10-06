50/50 Thursdays
Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again

Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently...
Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently called the Capital One tower sits empty after Hurricane Laura.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9.

This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.

The damaged tower has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but work started on repairs last month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

