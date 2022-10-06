Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9.

This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.

The damaged tower has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but work started on repairs last month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.