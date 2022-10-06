Former deputy convicted on dozens of child porn, bestiality counts

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was convicted on dozens of child pornography and bestiality counts last week in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to officials.

“I’ve seen homicides, I’ve seen bodies riddled with bullets, but this is the most disgusting thing you will ever see,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton, with the 18th Judicial District.

Shaderick Jones, 36, was convicted on 24 counts of child pornography and 55 counts of bestiality.

“This was some of the most egregious and disgusting conduct a human being can ever watch,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton. “Just to have those kids be photographed in that manner, and to have 12 jurors sit for days and have to watch that activity. It shocks the conscious. Words cannot explain the conduct.”

RELATED: Fired deputy, woman indicted on charges connected to filming of child rape; deputy pleads not guilty

Clayton added the bestiality charges are for adult women having sex with animals.

“Where animals were having intercourse with human beings. It’s hard to talk about it, it was disgusting. But there are some depraved human beings out there in society, and we’re going to do our best to eradicate society from those types of human beings,” he said.

Jones worked as a deputy for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office when he was arrested. But was fired immediately when he was charged back in 2019. Prior to that, Jones worked for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Gold fish stop swimming when these type of visions come across your mind. It’s horrible. He deserves to die in prison,” said DA Tony Clayton.

Tony Clayton credits Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office for assisting with this case.

“They had the evidence and I just tip my hat off to him (Landry), for bringing forth the evidence so that we can take this man off the street,” said Clayton.

Jones is still facing charges of aggravated first-degree rape in Iberville Parish, where he allegedly forced a woman to perform a sex act on a 1-year-old child.

“I will be asking the judge to maximize the penalties, which means he will die in Angola. And I will do my best to make sure he dies in Angola. When he dies in Angola, he will leave in a pine box,” added Clayton.

Jones will face those charges next month at the Iberville Parish Courthouse.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.