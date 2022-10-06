FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm day Friday, weak front arrives late Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more hot day ahead of us, before a cool front arrives later Saturday. Our Friday will once again feature plenty of sunshine, with some high-level cirrus clouds mixed in. A weak surface high departing to the East will be enough to keep temperatures in the upper 80′s for most of the area Friday. This will make Friday afternoon and evening great for outdoor plans, including attending high school football games. Relief arrives later Saturday, in the form of a weak cold front. It will push through the area completely later during the day, which will still allow for temperatures to climb into the mid 80′s for highs. There also does not look to be any rain with this front. Low temperatures will fall around 60 Saturday night along I-10, with 50′s possible further north. Sunday looks to be even better, with high’s in the low 80′s area-wide and lows that fall into the upper 50′s away from the immediate coast. Sunday too looks to be dry, meaning another good day for outdoor activities and get-togethers.

Next week starts the same way, with high temperatures in the low 80′s, dry weather and cool nights. Temperatures will rise though starting in the middle of the week. This is due to winds becoming more southerly, ahead of another cold front that begins to approach the area later in the week. That front could bring the first chance of rain we have seen in quite some time and is why we have put rain chances in the forecast starting Wednesday. The front itself would likely take a day or two longer to completely move through.

We are also tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 in the Caribbean. It was interacting with the South American coastline Thursday afternoon but has become better organized over the past couple days. As of the Thursday 4 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, it was unknown whether 13 had a closed circulation, hence why it was called a Potential Tropical Cyclone. Regardless of when exactly it will become a tropical cyclone, high pressure to the north is expected to steer it west over the coming days, where it will approach Central America. Thus, it is NOT a threat to SW Louisiana at this time, though we will keep watching it.

- Max Lagano

