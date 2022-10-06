FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny afternoon; lower humidity through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fantastic afternoon underway across southwest Louisiana after temperatures this morning in the 50s have warmed up into the 80s and topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon will make for a little warmer feel with the sunshine and limited cloud coverage will see today. The good news is humidity values stay in check so that keeps those Heat index values from becoming an issue for us later this afternoon so the actual air temperature is closer to what it will also feel like today. Heading into this evening we’ll see temperatures drop back into the 70s and eventually into the 60s overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

A weak cool front moves through the area tomorrow that will help to lower humidity values again for the weekend. Ahead of the front tomorrow we’ll see a few clouds but no rain as Temperatures on your Friday top out around 90 degrees before the front gets here then cooling down into the upper 50s Saturday morning with highs over the weekend in the low to mid 80s under lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Rain chances increase late next week (KPLC)

We warm up gradually and become more humid next week in advance of our next cool front as humidity values begin to increase there as we head toward the early part of next week. Our next weather maker looks to bring some rain as well with chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing Wednesday and Thursday. Timing wise models now sort of coming into better agreement that this front likely will pass through the area by next Thursday which will give us our highest rain chances of the week next week. Behind this next front will cool off again with lows down under the 50s and highs in the lower 80s.

Latest in the tropics (KPLC)

To the tropics now where we have newly classify potential tropical cyclone #13. This is the same area that we’ve been looking at over the past few days in the southern Caribbean. The center of the circulation is close to land, interacting with South America. It will continue to move quickly westward over the next few days and pushed toward Central America by this weekend. Further strengthening is forecast and this could become a hurricane before making a landfall somewhere around Nicaragua over the weekend. The good news is this poses no threat to the golf and no threat to southwest Louisiana.

