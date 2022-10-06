50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Chennault International Airshow returning next year

Chennault International Airshow coming soon
Chennault International Airshow coming soon(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New dates and attractions are set for the Chennault International Airshow, which will be returning for its 10th anniversary on May 19-21, 2023.

As in past years of the airshow, the Friday night performances have been restored.

Chennault said they will have more food truck offerings and up-close displays of aircraft. They will also include tailgate arrangements - one ticket per carload, not per person.

Chennault International Airshow will feature:

  • USAF Thunderbirds
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights
  • AeroShell Aerobatic Team [T-6 Texan (x 4)]
  • Randy Ball [MiG-17]- Kevin Coleman [Extra 300SHP]
  • Aftershock Jet Fire Truck

The airshow tickets will go on sale in early 2023. Tickets will only be sold online — and there will be no ticket sales at the gate for any of the three performances, according to Chennault Airshow.

To stay updated about airshow information click HERE or visit their Facebook page.

Chenault International Airshow
Chenault International Airshow(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Cameron Parish introduces new ferries
New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish
KPLC First Alert forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm day Friday, weak front arrives late Saturday
Cameron Parish introduces new ferries
Cameron Parish introduces new ferries
Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen...
Reeves man sentenced to 30 years for production of child porn