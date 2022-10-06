Chennault International Airshow returning next year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New dates and attractions are set for the Chennault International Airshow, which will be returning for its 10th anniversary on May 19-21, 2023.

As in past years of the airshow, the Friday night performances have been restored.

Chennault said they will have more food truck offerings and up-close displays of aircraft. They will also include tailgate arrangements - one ticket per carload, not per person.

Chennault International Airshow will feature:

USAF Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Golden Knights

AeroShell Aerobatic Team [T-6 Texan (x 4)]

Randy Ball [MiG-17]- Kevin Coleman [Extra 300SHP]

Aftershock Jet Fire Truck

The airshow tickets will go on sale in early 2023. Tickets will only be sold online — and there will be no ticket sales at the gate for any of the three performances, according to Chennault Airshow.

To stay updated about airshow information click HERE or visit their Facebook page.

Chenault International Airshow (KPLC)

