Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some Moss Bluff residents, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1.

The boil advisory was put into effect for customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171 following a scheduled water outage.

