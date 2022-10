Boil advisory lifted in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil issued for several streets in DeRidder on Tuesday has been lifted, city officials said.

The boil advisory was put into place after a contractor struck a water main on Emerson Street.

Here are the streets that were impacted:

Porter Street



Sunnyside Drive



Davella Drive



Haynes Drive



S. Texas Street



Cathy Drive



Graybow Road



Kilman Pines



West 3rd through West 10th Streets



East 3rd through East 9th Streets



Allen Street



Whitney Drive



S. Division Street



Chase Street



Lindsey Street



Royal Oak Lane



Lewing Lane



Woodbrook Street



Shadybrook Street



Stacey Lane



S. Royal Street



Crumpler Road



Bon Ami Street



S. Stewart Street



Bolivar Bishop Drive



S. Hall Street



Emerson Street



S. Helen Street



Prickett Street



Robinson Street



Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.