Women’s Fall Conference 2022

Make plans to attend the Women’s Fall Conference for a day of education, motivation and rejuvenation!

October 20th at the Lake Charles Civic Center, choose the 4 workshops you’d like to attend and learn something new.

Session 1

Why Weight! with CHRISTUS Ochsner surgeon Dr. Matias Nauts

A Spiritual Moment with Pastor Hope Snider

Women’s Self Defense with Lt. Joshua Donovan, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Don’t Get Scammed with Angela Guth, Better Business Bureau

Session 2

Lumps, Bumps and Your Ta-Ta’s with Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Journey to Vitality with Stephanie Morris, Dawn Reed, Hope Snider, Dr. Lakisha Williams and Carolyn Shelton

The Opioid Epidemic in SWLA with Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh

Harvesting and Homesteading with Lynne LaVergne

How Social Media Can Affect Claims & other legal tips Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson

Session 3

Plan While You Still Can with Lundy Lundy Soileau and South

Promoting Self Sufficiency and Intro to Calcasieu Mobile Unit with Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Tanya McGee, Erika Doshier

In Search of Optimal Health with Suzy Gillard Trahan and Vanessa Hardy

To Serve and Be Served with Sister Miriam MacLean

Session 4

Medical Insurance Made Easy with Kathy Sonnier

Plugged In - Live Wire Lady 101 with Kim Montie

Pasta - It’s More Than Spaghetti with Michael Gardner

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Melva K. Williams.

The Marketplace will feature shopping opportunities from many local and regional businesses.

Register online at womens-commission-swla.com .

