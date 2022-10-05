50/50 Thursdays
Welsh raising pay for I-10 detail, also raising traffic fines

Welsh Police Department
Welsh Police Department
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh is raising the pay for officers working off-duty traffic details on I-10.

The pay will increase from $35 to $50 for working the traffic enforcement detail (TED).

All traffic fines are being increased by $40, with the exception of seat belt violations, which are set by the state, according to Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

Both measures were voted in by the Welsh City Council.

The traffic detail is worked by Welsh police officers on their off days and is funded through money collected through the program, Crochet said.

The chief said he can tell the I-10 detail helps with a reduction of speeding and traffic crashes.

Starting pay for a Welsh police officer is $14 an hour, Crochet said.

The police chief said money from the fines goes into the general fund until it reaches $150,000. After that, police keep 60 percent of the fine, and the city gets the other 40 percent. The police’s portion will be used for equipment such as cars, computers, body cameras and radars.

