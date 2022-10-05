Vinton to host 2022 Heritage Festival on Oct. 8
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - The town of Vinton will be hosting their 2022 Heritage Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Vinton and feature live music, food trucks, fun jumps, vendors, a children’s petting zoo, the Bayou Games Gaming Truck, and a cornhole tournament.
Live performances will include:
- Zac Edwards
- Chris Hantz
- Steven Breaux
- Zydecane
- T. Broussard
- Charlie Wayne Band
For more information on the event you can contact Vinton City Hall at 337-589-7453 or email astutes@cityofvinton.com.
