Vinton to host 2022 Heritage Festival on Oct. 8

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - The town of Vinton will be hosting their 2022 Heritage Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Vinton and feature live music, food trucks, fun jumps, vendors, a children’s petting zoo, the Bayou Games Gaming Truck, and a cornhole tournament.

Live performances will include:

  • Zac Edwards
  • Chris Hantz
  • Steven Breaux
  • Zydecane
  • T. Broussard
  • Charlie Wayne Band

For more information on the event you can contact Vinton City Hall at 337-589-7453 or email astutes@cityofvinton.com.

