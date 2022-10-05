Touchdown Live: Week Six Game of the Week - Welsh Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Welsh Greyhounds go on the road to play Grand Lake in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Greyhounds, now 4-0 for the first time since 2017, have been on a tear as of late and head coach Cody Gueringer thinks it’s been quite a ride so far saying “It’s been fun it really has, we’ve dealt with a lot of adversity whether it be week one not being able to play with Kinder, all the way to playing Westlake and having to deal with the emotions of going on the road, and then homecoming week a few weeks ago so the festivities of dealing with those things and then we turn around and go play a tough Loreauville team where things don’t go our way and adversity hits us, we’ve just got a very physically and mentally tough football team.”

After winning 20-16 last week in a battle tested game against Loreauville, Gueringer made it clear that they must be prepared for this week’s game and the challenge that the Hornets bring stating, “They’re a tough hardnosed ball club, the coaching staff does a phenomenal job over there and there’s a lot of experience on that staff and we know that they’re going to have those kids ready to play. Back in the day in the early ‘80s and ‘90s South Cameron was a big rival to Welsh, and South Cameron doesn’t have football anymore so we understand Cameron Parish that’s a big rivalry for us.”

The biggest takeaway from Welsh’s success this year was described by the team as mental focus. Over the last three weeks the Greyhounds have a point differential of +128, and when asked about that stat Gueringer just made sure to praise his team as he said “Our in game adjustment ability is the best part, we can scheme all we want but teams aren’t always going to play us exactly how we see or feel, so our ability to adjust in game for the kids to understand the concepts of what we’re doing is because of our leadership committee whether they’re a sophomore or not, and then also the seniors that are stepping up that have played in big games before.”

Welsh takes on Grand Lake this Thursday at 7 pm, in what should be a playoff like atmosphere.

