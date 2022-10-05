50/50 Thursdays
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three McNeese State University football players have been kicked off the team after being arrested for burglary.

Johnquai Lewis, Ke’shon Murray and Jaylen Jackson were all defensive backs for the Cowboys.

Matthew Bonnette, McNeese sports information director, confirmed the three were removed from the team.

“We had three young men make a very poor decision in what I believe was the heat of the moment,” Head Coach Gary Goff said in a statement. “We cannot stand for that. They have been removed from the team.”

Lewis, Murray and Jackson were arrested around 6:15 p.m. Monday by the McNeese Police Department.

Lewis and Murray are both from Florida, while Jackson is from Georgia.

KPLC has reached out to McNeese for more information.

  • Johnquai Lavaris Lewis, 21: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.
  • Ke’shon Gevon Murray, 24: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.
  • Jaylen Jamario Jackson, 22: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.

