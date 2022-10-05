Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year.

Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.

CPSO detectives determined that Hamilton was responsible for both burglaries and issued warrants for his arrest on Sept. 27, Vincent said.

Hamilton is incarcerated in Liberty County, Texas on unrelated charges, Vincent said.

He faces the following charges in Calcasieu:

Theft from $1,000 to $5,000

Theft less than $1,000

Simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (2 counts)

Simple burglary of a pharmacy (2 counts).

Hamilton’s total bond is set at $102,500.

