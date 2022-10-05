50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

(r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year.

Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.

CPSO detectives determined that Hamilton was responsible for both burglaries and issued warrants for his arrest on Sept. 27, Vincent said.

Hamilton is incarcerated in Liberty County, Texas on unrelated charges, Vincent said.

He faces the following charges in Calcasieu:

  • Theft from $1,000 to $5,000
  • Theft less than $1,000
  • Simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (2 counts)
  • Simple burglary of a pharmacy (2 counts).

Hamilton’s total bond is set at $102,500.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 8 a.m.
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 7:30 a.m.
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 7 a.m.
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 6:30 a.m.