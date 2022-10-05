SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2022.
Breonna Nicole Common, 25, Lake Charles: Battery; trespassing; resisting a police officer with force; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.
Joshua Craig English, 44, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Slade Anderson Melancon, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; strangulation.
Mark Anthony Celestine, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Amber Eden White, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Malena Renee Cain, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kevin Darrell Barnes, 34, Lake Charles: Attempted failure to register as a sex offender; possession of marijuana.
David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer.
Howard Johnson Edwards, 50, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Jessie Avan Broussard, 45, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Zydaysia Shinessia Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Anthony Wayne Newman Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Sidney James Royster Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Terry Lee Barrick Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leonard Paul Allee, 64, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.
