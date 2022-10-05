50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2022.

Breonna Nicole Common, 25, Lake Charles: Battery; trespassing; resisting a police officer with force; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Joshua Craig English, 44, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Slade Anderson Melancon, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; strangulation.

Mark Anthony Celestine, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Amber Eden White, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Malena Renee Cain, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kevin Darrell Barnes, 34, Lake Charles: Attempted failure to register as a sex offender; possession of marijuana.

David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer.

Howard Johnson Edwards, 50, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Jessie Avan Broussard, 45, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Zydaysia Shinessia Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Wayne Newman Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Sidney James Royster Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Terry Lee Barrick Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonard Paul Allee, 64, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

