Sam Houston Jones State Park hosting events every Saturday in October

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston Jones State Park will be hosting four family friendly events every Saturday throughout the month of October in 2022.

And as Halloween gets closer, the park will even have a couple spooky events that are safe for kids and parents alike.

Admission to the park is $3 a person and is free for seniors 62-years-old and older as well as children 3-years-old and younger.

Oct. 8 - Gators and a Sheaux: You can bring the whole family to watch “Monsters University” at 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 - Fall Fest: Come and join a whole day of fun family friendly activities with food trucks, fun jumps, music, crafts, and more.

Oct. 22 - Spooky Kids Trail: Take a walk through the kids trail for a thrilling child friendly Halloween themed experience.

Oct. 29 - Trunk or Treat: The park will be hosting a child friendly trunk or treat event.

And if you’re considering a prolonged stay at the park, remember that there’s a special 4 nights for the price of 3 discount available until Dec. 31.

