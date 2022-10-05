50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish
Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Boil advisory lifted for some Kinder residents
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Blinken says the US has “made clear our views to OPEC members,” following news of a production...
US has 'made clear our views to OPEC members', Blinken says