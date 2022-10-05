Suspected gunman murders 3 before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV.

The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police.

The second shooting, leaving one woman dead, happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road, according to Duson Police.

The final victim was shot just after 6:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Clara Street, according to Lafayette Police. One woman was found dead.

Lafayette Police were still investigating the third shooting when they located the suspected gunman who had taken his own life, KLFY-TV said.

