50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspected gunman murders 3 before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree

Four people are dead after a man murdered three before taking his own life in a shooting spree...
Four people are dead after a man murdered three before taking his own life in a shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday(MGN Online)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV.

The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police.

The second shooting, leaving one woman dead, happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road, according to Duson Police.

The final victim was shot just after 6:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Clara Street, according to Lafayette Police. One woman was found dead.

Lafayette Police were still investigating the third shooting when they located the suspected gunman who had taken his own life, KLFY-TV said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

All schools in the City of DeRidder dismissed at 1 p.m. today and a boil advisory has been...
DeRidder schools dismissed early due to water main break; boil advisory issued
Larry Alexander and Wallace Bellard Jr. are both hoping to fill a new role in the town they...
Alexander, Bellard in race for Oberlin mayor
Larry Alexander and Wallace Bellard Jr. are both hoping to fill a new role in the town they...
Oberlin mayoral election preview
First Alert Traffic.
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings