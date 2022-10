Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A lockdown at Jennings High School has been lifted.

Jeff Davis School Board Superintendent John Hall confirmed the school had been under lockdown.

KPLC has asked for more information about the reason for the lockdown.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says Jennings officers are at the school, but directed questions to Hall.

