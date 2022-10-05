LDWF to host live online session to discuss impacts of climate change on fishing industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will discuss how climate change is impacting the fishing industry in Louisiana during its live social media series called “Conservation Conversations” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Guests will get the chance to discuss actions needed to address issues, including how the construction of fishing infrastructure may have to change.

Organizers will also have to take questions related to the designated topic from the audience.

You can watch “Conservation Conversations” on Facebook live starting at noon.

Anyone watching will be able to ask questions in real-time.

The featured guests will be LDWF Assistant Secretary of Fisheries Patrick Banks, as well as Harlon Pearce, owner of Harlon’s LA Fish in Kenner, Chairman of the Louisiana Fishing Community Recovery Coalition and Chairman of the Gulf Seafood Institute.

