Jeff Davis Parish World War II veteran turns 100 years old

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local World War II veteran turned 100 years old today.

Edward Carter was born in rural Jeff Davis Parish on October 4, 1922.

He now lives at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home not far from the small town where he grew up.

The home hosted a big birthday celebration for Mr. Carter.

”It makes me very happy, I mean to know that I have that many friends makes me very happy. I didn’t know I’d make it to hundred, I looked at my clock last night, two o’clock, I made it,” Carter said.

Carter said his secret to a long life is walking, a healthy diet and receiving good care from his doctors.

