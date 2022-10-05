FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps around into Friday before a cool front this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heat looks to make a brief return to end the week, with more dry weather expected as well. A high-pressure system located close to the Great lakes will move southward over the next couple days, resulting in an increase of our high temperatures. Thursday and Friday could feature temps that top out in the upper 80′s. Thankfully low temperatures should fall to the low-to-mid 60′s, so our evenings and nights will not be too bad for outdoor activities. This spike in the heat looks to be short-lived as a cold front will move south behind the area of high-pressure and begin to approach SW Louisiana later Saturday evening. This means high temperatures fall to the mid 80′s for Saturday, and low 80′s for Sunday into Monday. The front does not appear strong enough to force any precipitation to develop as it gets here, meaning our dry pattern will continue into early next week. The bad news with that our yearly rainfall will remain about 20 inches below normal at the Lake Charles Regional Airport, and the dry weather has contributed to burn bans in effect. The good news is that the weather looks good for outdoor plans this weekend.

High-pressure moves south Thursday, helping raise our temperatures thursday afternoon (KPLC)

The tropics are a bit more active than the pattern we’ve had lately in SW Louisiana. Tropical Depression 12 is still spinning in the far east Atlantic and is likely to weaken into a remnant low over the next couple days. Our attention remains focused on a tropical wave just entering the Caribbean today. Though it is likely to develop over the next few days, high-pressure to the north should keep it on a westward track, making the wave more likely to trek towards Central America than lift north like Ian did. Of course, we’ll let you know if anything changes.

- Max Lagano

