FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warmer afternoon; our quiet pattern continues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunnier skies mean warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80s for today. Humidity values still staying on the lower side, so we’ll enjoy another pleasant evening we’ll expect lows to drop back down into the upper 50s to low 60s again first thing Thursday morning.

Afternoon Planner (KPLC)

Not much of a change to our quiet pattern though as we continue with dry weather Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs a little bit warmer closer to 90 degrees by the end of the work week. A dry reinforcing front will push through the area on Saturday and that will help to drop humidity values again and allow those nighttime lows to fall back into the 50s for Sunday and Monday mornings with highs back in the lower 80s during the afternoon.

Better rain chances return to the forecast by the latter half of next week as another front pushes into the area. Early computer models advertising some rain with this front so that would be the first mentionable rain chance coming up in the 10-day forecast by next Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics continue to bear watching although our system now entering the southeastern Caribbean has yet to be upgraded to tropical depression or tropical storm status. The good news is longer range models continue to show this area of disturbed weather skirting the coast of South America and the extreme southern Caribbean moving eventually towards Central America and not toward the Gulf of Mexico.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.