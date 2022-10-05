Color Run Fundraiser for breast cancer taking place on Oct. 8

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Casino Resort and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will be partnering with the Allen Parish Community Hospital to host their inaugural “Color Run Fundraiser” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The fundraiser will be at 9 a.m. at 2000 CC Bel Rd. in the Coushatta Reservation in Elton.

All proceeds for the event will go to the Melissa Doise Hope for a Miracle Foundation which supports early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

You can sign up for the timed 5K run or the untimed 5K walk HERE.

Registration for the event ends on Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

