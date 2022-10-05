50/50 Thursdays
Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish

Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish
Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish(MGN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban is now in effect for Jeff Davis Parish, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury.

This adds the parish to the growing list of areas currently under a burn ban due to dry conditions throughout the state.

A burn ban means all unauthorized private burning will no longer be allowed until the ban is lifted. This does not affect prescribed burns by farmers, Dept. of Agriculture, or Forestry personnel.

Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, and Rapides Parishes are also under burn bans.

