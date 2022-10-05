Beauregard Parish Fair celebrates 93 years

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair is celebrating 93 years of existence.

The theme of this year’s fair is Beaugard Parish Fair theme of the year is Ag-Venture, and what an adventure they have in store.

The annual fair is held every fall and continues to provide a place for the community to create memories.

“It’s an event that everyone takes part in everybody gets involved,” local fair-goer Sheila Diane said. “It’s a big family. It’s just something we can all do together and have a good time.”

The fair features various rides, food, live entertainment, and contests - all based around the theme of agriculture.

“It honors the agriculture industry and how it celebrates the families who thrive off of agriculture,” said Robin Peavey, winner of the Beau Fair Queen pageant.

A show Wednesday featured a camel and rodeo clown Preston Broxson.

“It hadn’t really been done to my knowledge and everybody I talked to no one had ever used a camel in the world rodeo,” Broxson said. “He’s been a lot of fun and made a lot of people smile.”

Among the events making the fair even more enjoyable, a Mutton Bustin’ contest will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The 93rd installment of the Beauregard Fair will continue through Oct. 8.

