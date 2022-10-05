50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.(The Alex Jones Show / InfoWars)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable.

The three men and three women are being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: If my neighbor’s rotten tree falls on my garage, who is responsible?
LEGAL CORNER: If my neighbor’s rotten tree falls on my garage, who is responsible?
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a...
Poll: 90% of adults believe US is in mental health crisis