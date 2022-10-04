50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville

West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville
West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville(West Louisiana Forestry Festival)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival will be kicking off on Oct. 5, 2022.

The festival will run through Oct. 9.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Kids 5 and under as well as law enforcement, first responders, and active military as well as their families will be admitted for free.

The event will be at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds at 276 H M Stevens Blvd. in Leesville.

Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 5

There will be free admission for senior citizens on this day.

There will also be 2-for-1 admission prices for everyone else.

  • 9:00 a.m. - Senior Citizens can arrive early at the auditorium
  • 11:30 a.m. - Senor citizen lunch provided by Sheriff Craft and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
  • 4 p.m. - Fair opens
  • 10 p.m. - Fair closes

Thursday, Oct. 6

There will be a military ID special for half-off 30 tickets.

  • 4 p.m. - Fair opens and the rodeo parade begins downtown.
  • 7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo and Big Dog Bull Roping Contest.
  • 10 p.m. - Fair closes.

Friday, Oct. 7

There will be free admission for all K-12 students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • 9 a.m. - Fair opens with 4-H Pet Show in the Livestock Barn
  • 11 a.m. - Rabbit Show in the Livestock Barn
  • 1 p.m. - 4-H Cornhole Contest in the Livestock Barn
  • 7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo
  • 10 p.m. - Fair closes

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • 10 a.m. - 4-H Livestock Show in the Livestock Barn
  • 11 a.m. - 4-H Poultry Show in the Livestock Barn
  • 12 p.m. - Fair opens
  • 7:15 p.m. - Parade of Champions in the Rodeo Arena
  • 7:30 p.m. - Leesville Lions Club LRCA Rodeo and Big Dog Bull Roping Contest finals.
  • 10 p.m. - Fair closes

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • 1 p.m. - Fair opens
  • 6 p.m. - Festival, Fair, and Carnival end.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
Allen residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
10-Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny overall this workweek; another front reinforcing fall-feel by the weekend
Health Headlines: Program offering toy cars for children with mobility issues
Health Headlines: Program offering toy cars for children with mobility issues
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022