50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish

Billboard in Livingston Parish
Billboard in Livingston Parish(Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention.

It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit.

The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”

It also has a picture of Sheriff Jason Ard on it. Ard first posted about the billboard to his Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 3.

The billboard is being paid for by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m proud of my parish and what we stand for,” said Sheriff Ard to WAFB.

Officials said the goal of the billboard is to promote safety. More similar billboards are expected to be put up in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

High-pressure moves south Thursday, helping raise our temperatures thursday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps around into Friday before a cool front this weekend
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair celebrates 93 years
DOTD accepts $49.7 million bid for 2 new Cameron ferry boats
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 8:30 a.m.
KPLC reporter Angelica Butine reports live from the Beauregard Parish Fair.
Beauregard Parish Fair live interview - 8 a.m.