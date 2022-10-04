50/50 Thursdays
Water outage scheduled for Hwy 171 area of Moss Bluff Wednesday

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works District 1 will shut off water at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a water main tie-in on Hwy 171.

The shutoff will affect customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171.

All affected customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice when water service is restored.

