Water outage scheduled for Hwy 171 area of Moss Bluff Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works District 1 will shut off water at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a water main tie-in on Hwy 171.

The shutoff will affect customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171.

All affected customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice when water service is restored.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.