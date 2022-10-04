50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022.

Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.

Layson Lane Leggett, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelton Christopher Celestine Jr., 20, Lafayette: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; production manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; instate detainer; second-degree battery.

Teddy William Fox, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kasey Lynn Louviere, 49, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out-of-state detainer.

Burton Elton Fisch, 68, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; driving on the right side of the road.

Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Edward Wilson Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; false accounting.

Hope Alica Savoie, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court.

Johnquai Lavaris Lewis, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Corey Scott Braggs, 27, Northridge, CA: Theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000 (2 charges); identity theft.

Ke’shon Gevon Murray, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Jaylen Jamario Jackson, 22, Brunswick, GA: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Travis Wayne Ardoin, 26, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).

