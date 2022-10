Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur OMV has opened at a new location on 1300 E. Napoleon St.

The previous office location has been closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Laura.

They can be reached at (337) 625-0304 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office is open for appointments and residents can schedule at expresslane.org

