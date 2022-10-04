50/50 Thursdays
Police chase begins in Lake Charles, ends in Westlake

(Generic Image)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase Tuesday afternoon began in Lake Charles and ended in Westlake, authorities said.

The chase began when the Lake Charles Police Department initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway.

The suspect led police on a chase into Westlake, where the driver was taken into custody, Treadway said.

