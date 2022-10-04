LSU Football to be in first ranked matchup against Tennessee

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time this season, the LSU tigers are ranked in the AP poll after mounting a comeback scoring 21 unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17 on Saturday, and improve to 4-1 overall, and 2-0 against SEC opponents. LSU just squeaked into the rankings this week at 25, but that ranking has a way bigger meaning than you’d think at first glance. This week the Tigers get put to the test when they welcome the 8th ranked Tennessee volunteers to Death Valley for a top-25 matchup, the first top-25 matchup the tigers have played in since they beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 13th, 2020, 999 days before Saturday’s game. This will also be the first time since 2010 that the Tigers have hosted the Vols as LSU won that game off the legs of Stevan Ridley.

On the game, and the Tigers ranking Head Coach Brian Kelly stated, ”you know, a team that is deserving of their ranking, they’ve earned it, they’re talented on both sides of the ball, a great challenge for our group, one that we’re looking forward to, 11 am start so get there early, it’s tiger stadium, it’s LSU football, if you’re not excited for that, I don’t know what gets you going in October, you know there’s time to do other things, but LSU playing Tennessee, in tiger stadium, tell me what else is better to do”.

As for big developments for LSU coming into the week, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels hurt knee in last Saturday’s win over Auburn. The injury was pretty undisclosed, and Monday Coach Kelly finally shed some light on Daniel’s status saying, “I’ve always felt like there’s a difference between being injured and being hurt, if you’re injured, our trainers are going to take care of you. They’re going to pull you out of the game. If you’re hurt, they’re going to administer the things necessary and try to get you back in the game. he was hurt but the pain level was pretty high, so he wasn’t able to finish the game. But he’s much better today, and he’ll be ready to play on Saturday.”

LSU kicks off against Tennessee at noon on Saturday, and for all intensive purposes, this will be the first huge test for Kelly’s Tiger regime.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.