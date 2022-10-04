LIVE: House special committee discusses school safety
Oct. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers are discussing school safety during a special committee meeting.
The meeting will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
The committee plans to discuss school safety issues and draft potential solutions.
