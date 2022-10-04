50/50 Thursdays
LIVE: House special committee discusses school safety

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers are discussing school safety during a special committee meeting.

The meeting will include presentations from the state Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The committee plans to discuss school safety issues and draft potential solutions.

