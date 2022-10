Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings is closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Congestion is approaching two miles, Louisiana DOTD said. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

