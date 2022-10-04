FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier weather ahead; less humid again this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With today not bringing as much sunshine as we’ve seen the past several days, we still enjoyed a nice one with temperatures that only managed to warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

These clouds were the result of some Pacific moisture coming in from the West across Mexico and Texas and we’ll be on the departure by tonight into the overnight hours so we’ll look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s as we start the day on Wednesday.

That will leave us with more sunshine tomorrow than we saw today and as a result temperatures should Max out in the middle 80s during the afternoon maybe even getting closer to the upper 80s in a few spots which will be the trend in temperatures through the rest of the work week. In fact, by Friday highs are forecast to reach 90 degrees will still have nights though in the 60s, although a little more humid over the days ahead.

Warmer temperatures return (KPLC)

A weak frontal boundary will push through the area by early Saturday and that’s going to help take that humidity back down a couple of notches for Saturday night going into Sunday and allow nighttime lows to again easily drop back into the 50s with daytime highs back into the lower to middle 80s period now this front will not be a rainmaker for those of you wanting some rain but there are chances we could see finally some rain toward the latter half of next week with yet another front.

Much of next week is shaping up to be nice with highs in the lower to middle 80s nights back in the 50s and that next chance of rain looks like it holds off into the latter half of the following work week next Thursday Friday looks like the best chances as models are hinting at a stronger front moving in at that point bringing with it not only some cooler temperatures for the end of next week but also some rain chances which have not existed in our forecast for quite a while so we’ll look forward to that for the second-half of next week.

Some rain chances back by next week (KPLC)

To the tropics we go, and while we’re still monitoring two areas in the Atlantic, a new tropical depression has formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands but poses no threat to land is expected to dissipated by Thursday or Friday out to sea. The disturbance that is getting closer to the Caribbean is obviously the one that we’re paying the closest attention to and the Hurricane Center is already sending hurricane reconnaissance aircraft in to investigate this area as it moves towards the west pretty quickly today.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

It is forecast to move into the Caribbean later this week and become a named storm perhaps over the next five days as it treks westward across the Caribbean and towards Central America by this weekend. The good news is models do not show this becoming a Gulf storm but do show development so we will keep an eye on that and if there is any threat to our area you will be the first to be informed here from KPLC.

Invest 91-L (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.