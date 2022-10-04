FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Despite some extra clouds, another nice day underway across Southwest Louisiana

Afternoon clouds (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some clouds this afternoon, our forecast remains dry with no rain and temperatures that will be a little slower to climb, topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon. These clouds are the result of moisture from the Pacific that has moved across Mexico from an old tropical system and will remain in place at times through the evening. The overall pattern will bring back more sunshine through the day Wednesday and Thursday with highs a little closer to 90 by Thursday and Friday.

A weak front Friday night into early Saturday will reinforce drier air across the area this weekend and allow lows to fall back into the 50s Saturday night. No rain in the forecast for the weekend despite the front.

We’re monitoring a couple of areas in the tropics with the one closest to home moving closer to the Windward Islands and looking a little better organized on infrared satellite as of today. The good news is that it will continue moving toward the West and will clip the northern coast of South America and eventually move into Central America. The forecast does not this system into the Gulf, but as always we will continue to monitor things and let you know if that changes!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

